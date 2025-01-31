Premier League: Tel To Join Spurs, Slot Cautions Salah, Watkins Chooses Villa, Guardiola Not Happy, Others

Premier League side, Tottenham and Bayern Munich are currently discussing a £50 million transfer for Mathys Tel, and they have reached a verbal agreement.

However, the player is still weighing his options regarding whether to accept the offer from the Premier League club or continue his journey with Bayern, where he has been focused on making a breakthrough.

Additionally, Al Ahli, a Saudi Arabian club managed by Matthias Jaissle, is also showing interest in Tel, which adds further dimension to the situation.

Coach Slot Cautions Mohamed Salah

Liverpool’s manager, Arne Slot, has encouraged Mohamed Salah to carefully consider his future amidst interest from Saudi Arabian clubs.

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, expressed a desire for Salah to join their league, spotlighting the attractive contract Al Hilal could offer the 32-year-old as his contract with Liverpool is set to expire this summer.

Salah himself had mentioned that there had been little progress on a new deal, thus adding intrigue to his future.

While urging the Egyptian to do the right thing, Coach Slot mentioned that he wasn’t surprised by the heightened interest in Salah.

“Everybody wants him, including us,” said Slot. “We want him to extend, of course, as well – that is clear.

“I’m not surprised that Saudis want him, but I wouldn’t be surprised if other countries want him as well.

“He’s old enough and wise enough and has done so many smart things in his career that he will make the right decision for himself and, hopefully, for us as well.”

Pep Guardiola on Premier League Workload

Manchester City’s manager, Pep Guardiola, shared his thoughts on the challenges English teams face in Europe, particularly due to the congested schedule in the Premier League.

As they prepare for a challenging two-legged Champions League knockout tie against Real Madrid in February, Guardiola noted that while he doesn’t have complaints, the current scheduling may put Premier League clubs at a disadvantage compared to their European counterparts.

Reflecting on his experiences at Barcelona, he noted that scheduling decisions are often made by broadcasters, and highlighted the long-standing disparity that has been a concern across various leagues.

Ahead of Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday, Guardiola said: “Always they put the toughest schedules for the European teams in the important stages.

“I’m not complaining because we had incredible success dealing with this calendar.

“But I remember when I was in Barcelona, I followed the Premier League because it was the most attractive league in the world. Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho, and Arsene Wenger made the same complaints.

“Do you think it’s going to change? The broadcasters decide. Some leagues play on the Friday before the Champions League. They don’t ask me when it’s better to play to have one more day. It has always been like that.

“It’s no surprise when I see the calendar. It is what it is. Here, the Premier League is much more important than the other competitions.”

Enzo Maresca on Chelsea’s goalkeeping options

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is thoughtfully considering his options for the goalkeeper position ahead of the upcoming Premier League match against West Ham.

Despite Robert Sanchez being the primary choice, his recent performance has included several high-profile mistakes.

Maresca acknowledged the importance of making the right decision, indicating that either Sanchez or deputy Filip Jorgensen would be a solid choice.

Ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with West Ham on Monday, coach Maresca said, “We have two or three days for the decision.

“The good thing is that any decision I take, I feel good because every time Filip has played since we started, he has done well.

“Filip or Robert, we will see but any decision will be okay.”

He appreciates the contributions made by both goalkeepers this season and remains focused on making a considered choice that will benefit the team.

Wes Burns Out For The Remainder Of The Premier League Season

Ipswich Town winger Wes Burns has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after sustaining a torn anterior cruciate ligament during last weekend’s defeat against Liverpool.

The 30-year-old Wales international is set to undergo surgery next week, as confirmed by the club’s management.

Burns has been a significant contributor to Ipswich’s campaign this season, appearing in 18 of the team’s 23 matches in the Premier League.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna expressed his concern for the player but also offered reassurance regarding his recovery. “He’s seeing the very best medical professionals,” McKenna stated.

“It’s not a very complicated tear, as I believe. While an ACL injury is never straightforward, the procedure he will undergo is quite standard, and everyone involved is feeling optimistic about his prognosis.”

The loss of Burns is compounded by the fact that he is the second winger to suffer a season-ending injury this year; Chiedozie Ogbene, another key player in Ipswich’s attacking setup, is also sidelined after suffering a torn Achilles in October.

Coach Amorim Speaks On United’s Academy Products

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim emphasized the necessity of leveraging the club’s academy to bolster their financial standing.

Following a 2-0 victory over Romanian side FCSB in the Europa League—thanks to goals from promising young talent Kobbie Mainoo and Diogo Dalot—Amorim highlighted the importance of nurturing homegrown players.

The second goal came from an assist by Alejandro Garnacho, a product of the academy who joined United at the age of nine.

“I want players like Kobbie [Mainoo] and [Alejandro] Garnacho,” he stated. “The focus must be on improving our academy to produce more talent. All English clubs must capitalize on their youth systems—developing players who can contribute on the pitch and generate revenue through sales.”

Watkins Chooses Villa

Striker Ollie Watkins has communicated his desire to remain at Aston Villa, amidst interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners reportedly inquired about the England international, but Villa swiftly rejected it, indicating that they have no intention of parting ways with their star forward.

Villa manager Unai Emery confirmed Watkins’ intention to stay, noting, “Yes, he is happy to remain at Villa. We check in with him regularly, and his commitment has been tremendous.”

Watkins, 29, has made a considerable impact since joining from Brentford for £28 million in 2020, scoring 81 goals in 201 appearances.

“Ollie’s dedication to Aston Villa is significant; he values the support the club has provided him over the years,” Emery continued.

“We have built a strong relationship, and he understands that we also rely on him. While it’s great for club and player when there’s interest from other teams, some players prefer to commit to our challenges, and Ollie is one of those.”