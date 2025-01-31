Popular Porn Star Dies While Filming Threesome Scene

Popular Brazilian porn star, Anna Beatriz Pereira Alves, better known as Anna Polly, is dead.

Naija News learnt that the OnlyFans star died after a tragic fall from a hotel balcony in Nova Iguaçu, northwest of Rio de Janeiro, while filming for the adult content site.

Anna Polly reportedly invited two men to the hotel for a threesome and fell during the X-rated scenes.

Baixada Fluminense Homicide Unit, while reviewing the CCTV footage after questioning the hotel staff, said the investigation is still ongoing, as the deceased’s mobile phone is also being examined for potential evidence.

According to the Mirror, the two men she invited gave conflicting statements about the tragic events leading up to her death.

The police described the incident as complex, considering all possibilities, from a tragic accident to potential foul play.

The police said, “We are conducting a thorough investigation to determine what happened. This is a complex case, and we are not ruling out any scenario, from an accident to a possible crime.”

In other news, Veteran Yoruba actor, Asa Koko has passed on.

His junior colleague, Kunle Afod, disclosed this on his Instagram page. He shared a video of his last visit to Asa Koko’s house.

In the video, the veteran is seen narrating how he battled an undisclosed ailment for more than two years in the hospital.

Asa Koko noted in the clip that the governor of the state came to visit him when he was receiving treatment in the hospital.

The veteran actor, who married 10 wives, showed Afod his swollen leg and said that it was only God who saved him.

In the caption of his IG post, Kunle Afod made the sad announcement that Asa Koko has died and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.