Photos: Tears As Popular Gospel Actor, Baba Gbenro, Is Laid To Rest

Nigerian Gospel actor, Moses Korede Are, popularly known as Baba Gbenro, in the Mount Zion Abattoir series, has been laid to rest.

Naija News recalls that Baba Gbenro, founder and International President of Calvary Movies Drama Ministry, based in Ogbomoso, Nigeria, passed away in November 2024.

Photos of the burial ceremony shared online captured the well-wishers clad in white and blue paying their last respects to the beloved star around his final resting place.

In one of the pictures, the late actor’s casket, adorned with gold trimmings and floral decorations, lies open.

See photos below:

In other news, Nigerian Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has accused her former manager, Ezekiel ThankGod, popularly known as Eezeetee, of sponsoring false news about her son’s paternity.

Naija News recalls that Mercy and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, welcomed a baby boy in 2023.

However, after the couple unveiled the face of the baby, it was rumoured that the child was fathered by gospel musician, Nathaniel Bassey.

In a video via her Instagram page on Tuesday, Mercy alleged that Eezeetee was responsible for sponsoring the fake news due to his hatred for Nathaniel Bassey.

She reiterated some of the issues her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, raised in a letter published on social media on January 25.

Mercy noted that she did not initiate any court action case against the former manager regarding her music catalogue, stressing that Eezeetee was playing the victim despite being a bully.

According to the ‘Excess Love’ crooner, the toxicity of her relationship with Eezeetee forced her to relocate from Lagos to Port Harcourt.

Mercy noted the current online bullying and threats are nothing compared to what she suffered while she was with Eezeetee.