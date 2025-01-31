PDP Governors Back Court Verdict On National Secretary, Supports Udeh-Okoye

Governors elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have thrown their weight behind the Court of Appeal’s judgment affirming Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the authentic National Secretary of the party.

Naija News reports that the resolution was reached at the PDP Governors Forum’s first monthly meeting for 2025, held on Friday in Asaba, Delta State. The governors also advised the National Working Committee (NWC) to implement the court ruling without delay.

The meeting, chaired by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, had in attendance several PDP governors and top party officials.

The Forum further recommended that the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, earlier scheduled for February, be shifted to March 13, 2025, citing legal requirements for proper notice.

“The Forum, having examined all the notices required by law to validly convoke NEC, advised NWC to reschedule NEC to the 13th of March 2025,” the communique stated.

Raising concerns over the economic hardship facing Nigerians, the PDP governors blamed the macro-economic policies of the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government for the worsening cost of living.

“The Meeting noted that the macro-economic policies of the Federal Government have inflicted hardship and pain on the polity,” the governors stated.

They urged the Federal Government to revisit or rejig its economic policies to ease the burden on Nigerians, warning that state governments’ efforts to develop their regions would remain ineffective until these harsh policies are addressed.

The Forum also expressed deep concern over the resurgence of non-state actors, calling for a more robust security architecture to combat insecurity.

“While commending the country’s valiant and patriotic Armed Forces for maintaining the frontline against bandits, the Forum viewed with deep concern the resurgence of brazen non-state actors. It therefore calls for the strengthening of the nation’s security architecture,” the statement read.

PDP Will Return Nigeria To ‘Pre-2015 Glory’

Despite the prevailing economic hardship, the PDP Governors Forum reassured Nigerians that the party remains committed to reclaiming power in 2027 and restoring the country to its pre-2015 era.

“The Forum enjoined Nigerians not to despair in the face of the prevailing hardships, with the firm assurance that the PDP will remain committed to returning our great nation to the glorious days of pre-2015—when the cost of living was manageable, lives and property were secure, and the country enjoyed greater unity and prosperity,” the communique stated.

The governors also praised their colleagues for their efforts in tackling hardship within their states, commending Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State for his achievements in infrastructure, environmental remediation, people empowerment, and security improvements.

The PDP Governors Forum reiterated its commitment to supporting good governance, economic recovery, and security reforms, while also urging the party to maintain unity as it prepares for future elections.