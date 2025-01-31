One Soldier Dead, Others Injured In Lagos Tragic Accident – Army

Nigeria Army has said it lost one soldier during its Bi-Annual Route March, on Friday, in Yaba Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 81 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni, said the soldiers were engaged in the routing exercise when the driver rammed into them.

In a statement on Friday, Ayeni disclosed that the dead soldier’s body had been deposited in a mortuary while the wounded soldier was receiving treatment in a hospital.

“Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army (NA) wishes to inform the general public of a tragic incident that occurred this morning, Friday 31 January 2025, during the Bi-Annual Route March near Myhoung Barracks in Yaba, Lagos State.

“The route march, which is an NA training exercise designed to enhance operational readiness, involved NA formations across Lagos State. The exercise had earlier been announced on various media platforms to create public awareness.

“Tragically, a driver in a private vehicle recklessly ran into the participating troops resulting in the death of a soldier with others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

“The deceased has been deposited in the mortuary while the injured are currently receiving medical care at 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Yaba, Lagos,” it read.

He said the Division’s Military Police in conjunction with other relevant security agencies were conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, expressed grief over the death of the soldier.

He has also called for calm among the public as investigation into the sad occurrence has commenced.

Ayeni added that the Division remained steadfast in its commitment to training and readiness to discharge its duties despite this devastating event.