NYSC DG Reveals When Corps Members Will Receive ₦77,000 Allowance

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, has revealed that the Federal Government has approved an increase in corps members’ monthly allowance to ₦77,000, with payments set to commence in February 2025.

The NYSC DG also announced that corps members will no longer be posted to communities facing security threats.

Addressing the 2024 Batch ‘C’ Stream II corps members in Katsina, Ahmed reassured them that their welfare and security remain a top priority.

He stated that the newly approved allowance has been captured in the 2025 Federal Government budget, and once passed, corps members will start receiving the revised payment.

The NYSC DG said, “We will not send our corps members to wherever we have security challenges and threats. Wherever we send them they should be less assured that the place is safe and secured for them to serve.

“This month (January) has already ended but once the budget is passed. By next month (February), you will start receiving ₦77,000 instead of the usual ₦33,000.

“The ₦77,000 monthly allowance was approved by the Federal Government and the corps members are expected to reciprocate the government’s gesture during their service year.”

Ahmed assured them that the NYSC will only deploy them to safe and secure locations, ensuring they are not exposed to security risks during their service year.