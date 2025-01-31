Notorious Bandit Leader Bugaje Renounces Crime, Releases 50 Kidnap Victims

Feared bandit leader, Kachallah Bugaje, has publicly renounced banditry and vowed to turn a new leaf alongside 50 of his fighters.

In a 5-minute, 42-second video published by Security Analyst and Counter-Insurgency Expert, Zagazola Makama, Bugaje stated that he now wished to be addressed as Zakiru Bugaje.

He also denounced kidnapping and theft, pledging to abandon criminal activities for good.

‘We Abducted Over 50 People, But Released Them For Free’ – Bugaje

Bugaje admitted to participating in numerous kidnappings, revealing how his group had abducted victims and demanded millions of naira in ransom.

“We have abducted over 50 people, called their families, and demanded ransoms—some as high as 10 million naira, others 25 million naira. But we later released them without collecting a penny, out of the fear of God,” he said.

He repeatedly expressed remorse for his past actions and insisted he would no longer engage in criminality.

In the video, Bugaje praised Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and urged others still involved in banditry and criminal activities to renounce their ways.

As part of his repentance, Bugaje released 50 kidnapped victims back to their families, signaling what he described as a fresh start.

Bugaje’s sudden renunciation has sparked mixed reactions, with some questioning his sincerity while others view it as a potential breakthrough in the fight against insecurity.