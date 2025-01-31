NIS Foils Human Trafficking Attempt, Rescues 21 Minors Bound For Niger Republic

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Yobe State has successfully intercepted 21 minors suspected to be victims of human trafficking at a checkpoint in the region.

The children, aged between 7 and 15, were found in a Toyota Hiace bus (registration number 10B-87GM) at the Geidam control point in Dunari, close to the border with Niger Republic.

The bus had been transporting the minors from Labule and Ibeto towns in Magama Local Government Area, Niger State, to Maine Soroa in the Niger Republic.

In a statement released on Thursday, the NIS Command revealed that border outpost officers rescued the children during routine checks.

They were found without any travel documents or proper identification, raising concerns about human trafficking.

Comptroller of the Yobe State Command, S.S. Jega, explained that the children were unaware of their intended destination, further supporting the suspicion of trafficking.

Jega said, “The bus was carrying 21 minors from Labule and Ibeto towns in Magama Local Government Area, Niger State, to Maine Soroa in the Niger Republic.

“The minors, aged between 7 and 15, were rescued by NIS border outpost officers near the Geidam control post in Dunari, Yobe State.

“We suspect possible human trafficking due to the absence of travel documents and supportive papers.

“The minors will be handed over to the proper authorities for investigation and prosecution. Their guardian, Abubakar Saidu, a 28-year-old Islamic school teacher from Anaba, Magama Local Government Area, Niger State, was also apprehended.”