Matawalle Blasts Amaechi Over ‘Reckless’ Remarks On Tinubu

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has condemned former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, over what he described as reckless and inciting remarks against the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking at a recent conference in Abuja, Amaechi allegedly stated that Nigerian politicians must “steal, maim, and kill” to remain in power—an assertion that Matawalle labelled insulting to Nigerians and a dangerous attempt to radicalize the youth.

Reacting to the controversial statement, Matawalle expressed outrage, warning against any attempts to incite violence or destabilize national security.

“It is both reckless and dangerous for a former public office holder to make such inflammatory remarks. At a time when the government is working tirelessly to consolidate national unity and security, no responsible leader should fan the flames of violence and political unrest,” he said.

The minister stressed that Nigeria is governed by laws, not a jungle where power is seized through brute force.

“Let me make it clear: security agencies are on high alert. Any individual or group found inciting violence or attempting to destabilize this nation will face the full force of the law,” Matawalle warned.

Government Will Not Tolerate Subversion

The statement, signed by Henshaw Ogubike, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Defence, reiterated that the Tinubu administration will not tolerate subversive rhetoric aimed at undermining national unity or inciting lawlessness.

Matawalle reminded Amaechi that power is earned through democracy, not through intimidation, violence, or lawlessness.

“President Tinubu’s commitment to the unity and progress of our great nation is unwavering. Having experienced both military rule and democratic governance, he would never undermine the very democracy he has fought to uphold,” he stated.

Highlighting the administration’s achievements, Matawalle confidently declared that President Tinubu is on track for a decisive victory in the 2027 elections.

He urged Nigerians to trust Tinubu’s leadership and disregard the remarks of Amaechi and his associates, whom he described as “politically irrelevant and out of touch with the realities of national development.”

“Amaechi and others who believe they can manipulate our youth into chaos should rethink their actions. This government will not stand idly by while individuals attempt to disrupt the peace and stability of Nigeria,” he added.

Matawalle assured Nigerians that the Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with security agencies, will continue to monitor activities aimed at disrupting public peace and will ensure that anyone found culpable faces severe consequences.