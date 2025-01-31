Labour Party Chieftain Dumps Party In Imo

A former member of the House of Representatives, Tony Nwulu, has declared his resignation from the Labour Party (LP) in Imo State.

Nwulu, who was the party’s deputy governorship candidate during the 2023 Imo gubernatorial election, communicated his decision in a resignation letter directed to the state chairman of the party on January 30.

The letter was acknowledged by Tijani Sandra Ayomide, the party’s Administrative Secretary.

In his letter, Nwulu explained that his choice was made carefully. He appreciated the party’s vision and dedication to social justice, democracy, and effective governance.

The letter reads: “I write to formally resign my membership from the Labour Party, effective immediately.

“This decision comes after careful consideration, and while I appreciate the opportunities and experiences gained during my time with the party, I believe it is in my best interest to move in a different direction at this time.

“I remain grateful for the vision and commitment of the party to social justice, democracy, and good governance. I extend my best wishes to the leadership and members as they continue working towards these goals.

“Kindly update your records accordingly and confirm the processing of my resignation.”

Naija News reports that the politician is recognized as one of the most influential youth political leaders in Imo State, celebrated for his proactive involvement and advocacy for the inclusion of young people in governance.

During his time as a legislator for the Oshodi-Isolo II Federal Constituency in Lagos, Nwulu played a key role in encouraging youth participation in politics.

He was the driving force behind the groundbreaking Not Too Young To Run Bill, which resulted in constitutional amendments to sections 65, 106, 131, and 177.

This legislation lowered the age thresholds for various elective offices in Nigeria: the age for the House of Assembly and House of Representatives was reduced from 30 to 25 years; for the Senate and Governorship, from 35 to 30 years; and for the Presidency, from 40 to 30 years.

Additionally, the bill established provisions for independent candidacy in Nigeria. It was ultimately enacted into law by then-President Muhammadu Buhari on May 31, 2018.