PSC Orders Immediate Retirement Of Police Officers Above 60 Years, 35 Years In Service

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has mandated the immediate retirement of all senior police officers who have exceeded 35 years of service or are over 60.

Naija News reports that this directive comes amid debates surrounding the tenure of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who recently turned 60.

However, the Nigeria Police Force and the Attorney General of the Federation have maintained that Egbetokun’s continued stay in office is legally justified.

In a statement issued on Friday, PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, revealed that the commission reviewed its 2017 policy, which previously allowed officers to use their enlistment date instead of their initial appointment date.

The PSC has now reversed this decision, aligning with Public Service Rule No. 020908 (i & ii), which mandates retirement once an officer reaches either 35 years of service or 60 years of age.

He further explained that the commission reconsidered its 2017 stance after determining it was inconsistent with public service regulations regarding length of service and retirement.

The statement read, “The Police Service Commission rose from its first extraordinary meeting with the approval for the immediate retirement of senior police officers who have spent more than 35 years in service and those above 60 years of age.

“The commission at its 24th plenary meeting of 27th and 28th September 2017 had approved that the force entrants should have their date of appointment in the force against the date of their enlistment.

“The commission has passionately revisited their decision and has concluded that the said decision in its intent and purpose contradicted the principle of the merger of service in the public service and it violates Public Service Rule No 020908 ( i & ii), which provides for retirement on attainment of 35 years in service or 60 years of age.

“The Commission Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu, retd, presided over the extraordinary meeting and had Justice Adamu Paul Galumje, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Hon Commissioner representing the Judiciary; DIG Taiwo Lakanu rtd, fdc, Honourable Commissioner representing the Police and Chief Onyemuchi Nnamani, Secretary to the Commission in attendance.

“The commission’s decision has been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for implementation.”