PDP Governors ‘Announce’ Date For Party’s NEC Meeting

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have reached an agreement for the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting to hold on March 13, 2025.

Naija News reports the PDP Governors reached the consensus during their meeting in Asaba, Delta State, on Friday.

The PDP Governors made their stand known in a communique issued at the end of its first 2025 meeting held at Government House Asaba, which was read by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed.

The Governors also commended ongoing efforts by the leadership of the party to resolve the crisis rocking the PDP and reconcile various aggrieved members.

“The Forum noted with delight the ongoing efforts at resolving the crisis in the National Working Committee, NWC, on the position of the National Secretary, and has reaffirmed its support for the Court of Appeal judgment; consequently, the Forum advised the NWC to set up the machinery for the effective implementation of the court judgment.

“The Forum having examined all the notices required by law to be given to validly convoke NEC, advised NWC to reschedule NEC to the thirteenth (13Th) of March 2025,” the communique read in part.

Don’t Despair

The communique also urged Nigerians not to lose hope despite the harsh economic situation caused by the economic policies of the federal government under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Finally, the Forum enjoined Nigerians not to despair in the face of the prevailing hardships with the firm assurance that the PDP will remain committed to returning our great nation to the glorious days of pre-2015 era of manageable costs of living, security of lives and property and greater unity and prosperity for all citizens,” the communique added.

Present at the meeting were Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State; Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers State; Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta State; Agbu Kefas, Taraba State; and Ahmadu Fintiri, Adamawa State.

Others were, Dauda Lawal, Zamfara State; Ademola Adeleke, Osun State; Douye Diri, Bayelsa State; Umo Eno, Akwa Ibom; Peter Mbah, Enugu State; Caleb Mutfwang, Plateau State, Bayo Lawal, Deputy Governor, Oyo State as well as Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, D.G, PDP Governors’ Forum.