‘It Was My First And Only Time With A Woman’ – Bobrisky Opens Up On Impregnating A Lady

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has opened up on impregnating a lady while at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Naija News reports that Bobrisky, in a recent Instagram live session, claimed that a lady named Lamide seduced him, and their sexual intercourse resulted in pregnancy.

The crossdresser said months later, Lamide approached him with the news of the pregnancy, and he pleaded with her to find a solution to the situation.

Bobrisky, who was in his 200 level at the time, said Lamide insisted on keeping the baby and eventually reported him to a group of boys who confronted him.

He said, “So that night, we were waiting for who would touch each other first, I was backing the wall, she was facing me. Because I was shy, I did not know where to start from, I did not know what to do. She started touching me and we eventually did it, that was first ever and only time I was with a woman.

“It was not up to two or three months after. That day was even Valentine’s Day. So she bought me singlets, underwear and some handouts I needed in school. She was now like ‘Bob I am pregnant’. And I was like ‘pregnant how? How did you do it? Aunty I am just a very young boy, I just entered 200 level. Please do not destroy my life’.

“Then I told her we needed to find a solution because I was not ready. She knew I was a bit feminine but not this feminine. I do not know maybe she liked me because I was feminine, I could not really figure it out.

“She insisted that she would give birth and started insulting me, she brought out the female in me and I too started throwing insults at her.

“She went to report me to a guy, I do not really know that part. So one day as I was going back to my hostel, the guy just said I should come, about seven of them. That is how they carried me and went to put me inside a small room and asked me to kneel down there.

“They asked if I knew the girl, her name was Lamide, very short girl like this. She was like she told me she would deal with me, that I was insulting her and I was like Lamide please calm down.”