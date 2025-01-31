Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Footballer To Record 700 Club Wins

Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, has become the first player in history to record 700 official club victories.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, recorded this remarkable feat during Al-Nassr’s recent 2-1 victory over Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo contributed significantly to the match, scoring the opening goal in the 35th minute after receiving a well-placed pass from Marcelo Brozovic.

He further assisted the team by providing a key pass that led to Nawaf Al-Boushail’s second goal shortly after halftime. Al-Raed managed to score once in the 76th minute through Amir Sayoud, but the final score remained 2-1 in favour of Al-Nassr.

With this latest win, Ronaldo has celebrated 700 victories at the club level throughout his professional career. According to Marca, he stands as the only footballer to have reached this extraordinary milestone.

Ronaldo’s professional journey began at Sporting CP, where he secured 13 wins. He then joined Manchester United, where he played from 2003 to 2009 and again from 2021 to 2022, achieving 215 victories across all competitions.

After his time at Manchester United, he transferred to Real Madrid in 2009, where he enjoyed significant success, recording 316 wins before moving to Juventus. While at Juventus from 2018 to 2021, he added 91 victories to his remarkable tally.

Since arriving at Al-Nassr in January 2023, Ronaldo has made an impact, contributing to 66 wins for the team.