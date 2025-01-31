Coach Eguma Reveals Why Enyimba Are Struggling, See NPFL Matchday 22 Fixtures

Enyimba’s technical adviser, Stanley Eguma, has argued that his players are struggling in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) campaign due to a demanding schedule that has led to stress and fatigue.

In their NPFL match on Thursday, January 30, the nine-time Nigerian champions held Heartland to a 1-1 draw in an exciting oriental derby. This result marked Enyimba’s fifth consecutive game without a win across all competitions, after playing three matches in just one week.

The draw in the oriental derby left Enyimba in the 9th spot on the league table with 28 points in 20 games, four points away from the top four.

After their draw with Heartland, coach Eguma said, “We’re currently navigating some fatigue in the team, especially considering our tight schedule since the beginning of January.

“With two matches every week, it has been a significant endeavour. Our recent travels, including a match in Ilorin just two days prior, have added to our challenges. However, we will continue to work diligently to overcome these hurdles.”

Enyimba are set to face Wikki Tourists in their next match on Sunday, with hopes of finding their rhythm again.

While Enyimba are pushing to break into the top four, top placed Remo Stars who will take on Sunshine Stars in the South West derby, will aim to avoid dropping points.

Note that Remo Stars are going into the NPFL match 22 with 42 points in 21 games, 6 points above second-placed Shooting Stars, who have a game in hand.

Below are the NPFL matchday 22 fixtures and kick-off time:

Saturday, February 1

Bendel Vs Katsina United

4 p.m.

Sunshine Stars Vs Remo Stars

5:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 2

Plateau United Vs Shooting Stars

4 p.m.

Enugu Rangers Vs Ikorodu City

4 p.m.

Lobi Stars Vs Enyimba

4 p.m.

Heartland Vs Rivers United

4 p.m.

Abia Warriors Vs Akwa United

4 p.m.

Kano Pillars Vs Bayelsa United

4 p.m.

Monday, February 3

Nasarawa United Vs Niger Tornadoes

4 p.m.

Kwara United Vs El-Kanemi Warriors

5:30 p.m.