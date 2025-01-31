Senator Ned Nwoko Dumps PDP, Joins APC

The lawmaker representing the Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Ned Nwoko, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nwoko, in his resignation letter, attributed his departure to deep divisions and factionalization within the PDP, which he described as irreconcilable and detrimental to governance.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of PDP Ward 8, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, Nwoko formally announced his resignation.

“I write to formally resign my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a party I have proudly served as a foundation member since 1999,” the letter read.

He lamented the worsening internal crises within the party, stating that recent physical altercations between top party functionaries on January 29 highlighted the depth of disunity.

“Just this week, top party functionaries descended to the lowest levels by physically fighting among themselves due to these irreconcilable factions,” he noted.

APC To Provide Better Platform For Service

While acknowledging the PDP’s role in his political journey, Nwoko explained that his decision to leave was guided by his commitment to delivering campaign promises to his constituents.

“During my campaign, I made solemn and actionable promises to my constituents—commitments I take seriously as a servant of the people. Unfortunately, the current structure of the party in our state has not been conducive to fulfilling these promises,” he said.

He assured his constituents that despite his party switch, he remains committed to their welfare and development.

“While I bid farewell to my membership in the PDP, I assure all party members and my constituents of my unwavering dedication to statesmanship, unity, and the advancement of Delta North,” Nwoko added.

Nwoko’s defection to the APC marks a significant shift in Delta politics, as he is a key political figure in the region. His move is expected to bolster the APC’s influence ahead of the 2027 general elections.