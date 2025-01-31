President Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs As BRICS Nations Plan To Boycott US Dollar

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has issued a stern warning to Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) against the plot to boycott the US Dollar.

In a statement issued via his Truth Social media platform, Trump threatened that if the BRICS countries declared goodbye to the US Dollar and adopted another currency, they should expect 100 per cent tariffs from the US.

Trump also warned that the BRICS countries would have to forfeit selling into the US economy if they succeeded in adopting another currency other than the Dollar.

He wrote: “The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar, while we stand by and watch, is OVER.

“We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. Economy.

“They can go find another sucker Nation. There is no chance that BRICS will replace the U.S. Dollar in International Trade, or anywhere else, and any Country that tries should say hello to Tariffs, and goodbye to America.”