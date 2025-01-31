Breaking: PDP Governors Hold Emergency Closed-door Meeting Amid Party Crisis

Twelve governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are currently in an emergency closed-door meeting in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Naija News learned that the meeting was unrelated to the party’s ongoing crisis.

According to Punch, the governors, who arrived at the government house in Asaba on Thursday night, have been in the meeting since then.

Journalists are reportedly waiting at the Government House for the outcome of the meeting.

Details later…