Mai Mala Buni Elected Chairman Of Lake Chad Basin Governors Forum

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has been elected as the new chairman of the Lake Chad Basin Governors Forum.

Naija News reports that Buni’s emergence as leader was confirmed during the forum’s 5th meeting, where he was entrusted with the role for a two-year tenure.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Buni expressed gratitude to his fellow governors and delegates for the confidence placed in him.

He pledged to work closely with development partners and stakeholders to drive meaningful progress in the region.

The newly elected Chairman of the Lake Chad Basin Governors Forum said: “It is gratifying that as we celebrate the successful end of this meeting, my colleagues have found me worthy of chairing the forum for the next two years.

“I wish to on behalf of myself, the government and the people of Yobe state, commend and appreciate the decision of my colleagues for endorsing me as the new chairman of the Forum.

“Let me use this opportunity to reassure you my dear colleagues that, l shall serve with a great sense of responsibility, and the commitment deserving of the office.

“I shall liaise and work closely with you and all the development partners for us to be on the same page to work for the success of the forum, and the general development of the region.”

Buni also acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing chairperson, Governor Ildjima Abdraman of Hadjer Lamis Province, Chad, for her leadership and dedication to the forum’s objectives.

He assured members that his tenure would focus on strengthening cross-border cooperation, enhancing security, and fostering sustainable development across the Lake Chad Basin.

Gov. Buni said, “I especially thank the outgoing chairperson of this forum, Her Excellency Ildjima Abdraman, Governor of Hadjer Lamis province, Chad for her leadership.

“On this note, l humbly accept the decision of my colleagues, and the opportunity given to me and the Yobe state government to serve as the chairman of the Forum.

“I wish to start by expressing my appreciation, and the profound gratitude of the government and people of Yobe state to Your Excellencies my colleagues the Governors of the Lake Chad Basin region, delegates and all other stakeholders for attending and also contributing to making this event a success story.

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his leadership and commitment to peace, security, and development of the Lake Chad Basin region.

“I am convinced that we have made our stay here in the last few days very memorable and fruitful; with justice done to the theme of the meeting “Rebuilding the Lake Chad Basin: Consolidating Gains, Commitment to Peace, Cross-Border Cooperation, Security, and Sustainable Development for a Resilient Community.

“It is my hope as the host governor that we will internalize, domesticate, and act on the lessons and resolutions of this meeting; to move forward from discussions to an all-inclusive action-packed implementation that ensures everyone is carried along for the growth and development of the region.

“Therefore, we look forward to a more robust partnership, support, and the needed resource allocation for us to individually and collectively actualize our shared ambition of building a better and prosperous region for our people. I thank you so much and wish us all journey mercy back to our respective destinations.”

The forum, which brings together regional leaders to address pressing issues such as climate change, security, and economic development, aims to consolidate ongoing efforts to improve the livelihoods of people in the Lake Chad region.

Buni concluded by calling for continued collaboration and resource mobilization to turn resolutions into tangible actions, ensuring a prosperous future for the region.