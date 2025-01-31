Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 31st January 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 30th January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1625 and sell at N1635 on Thursday 30th January 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1625 Selling Rate N1635

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate N1517 Lowest Rate N1490

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

In related news, the Naira experienced an appreciation on Wednesday, rising to ₦1,630 per dollar in the parallel market, up from ₦1,640 per dollar on Tuesday.

The Naira also strengthened in the official foreign exchange market, reaching ₦1,507 per dollar.

According to data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the exchange rate in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) decreased to ₦1,507.3 per dollar from ₦1,520 per dollar on Tuesday, reflecting an appreciation of ₦12.7 for the Naira.

As a result, the gap between the parallel market rate and the NFEM rate increased to ₦122.7 per dollar, compared to ₦120 per dollar on Tuesday.