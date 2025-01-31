‘Bello Turji’s Foot-soldiers Kill Three, Abduct 24 People In Fresh Attack In Zamfara’

At least three individuals were reportedly killed, and 24 others were kidnapped during recent bandit attacks on four communities within the Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The assailants are believed to be affiliated with the infamous bandit leader, Bello Truji. On Thursday, they targeted Shinkafi town, as well as the villages of Jangeru, Shanawa, and Birnin Yero.

Naija News gathered that three people were killed and nine others, including four women, were taken hostage in Shinkafi town during a brief operation.

Additionally, the bandits attacked a mosque in Birnin-Yero village, resulting in the abduction of eight individuals and injuries to several others.

The assault reportedly occurred as villagers were concluding their 8 PM prayers, with the assailants firing multiple shots into the air, causing worshippers to flee in panic, according to reports.

“The bandits succeeded in kidnapping eight people and several others who ran into the bush sustained varying degrees of injury. We are lucky no one lost his life during the encounter,” a resident told Daily Trust.

Also, in Shanawa village, the bandits abducted four people, while in Jangeru, a woman was abducted but she was later abandoned in the bush a few kilometres away from the village.

A resident said, “After abducting the woman, the bandits realized she could not endure trekking to their destination; hence they hit her head with a stick and she fainted.

“They abandoned her in the bush. The woman recovered around 3am and returned to the village in the morning. We were terrified by the attack because the terrorists came with guns and fired several shots indiscriminately.”

The attack on Shanawa village was coming just a day after 12 residents of the community were released after alleged payment of N12m ransom.

It was gathered that the bandits had warned two other villages in the local government, Kwari and Kurya, to either vacate their homes within three days or be sacked.

However, a resident of Kurya village, who preferred not to be mentioned, said, “We have made our minds not to leave our homes. This time around we will not comply with the bandits’ directive. We are tired of this kind of threat. We have resolved not to go anywhere.

“They have collected millions of naira from us in the name of levies and ransom and now they want to chase us from our villages. This is unacceptable; we will not go anywhere. We are only calling on the government to provide us with security personnel so that together, we will face the bandits whenever they come.”