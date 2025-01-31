Bauchi CP, Commissioner Face Jail Threat Over Alleged Court Order Violation

A Bauchi State High Court has summoned the Commissioner for Water Resources, Abdulrazak Zaki, and the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Auwal, to justify why they should not be imprisoned for allegedly defying a court order.

In a ruling dated January 24, 2025, Justice Mukhtar Abubakar issued a stern warning to both officials, emphasizing that failure to comply with the court’s directives could result in contempt charges and imprisonment.

He declared, “Take notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the order of this honourable court holden at Bauchi, you will be guilty of contempt, and you will be liable to be committed to prison.”

The case, filed under suit number BA/1189/2023 by plaintiff Iklima Soro, accuses the Commissioner of Police of using officers to harass and intimidate her despite a court ruling ordering both parties to maintain the status quo.

Additionally, Abdulrazak Nuhu is alleged to have hired thugs to invade his ex-wife’s residence, violating an existing court directive.

According to The Punch, the dispute stems from a custody battle over their daughter, which escalated when Nuhu allegedly intercepted a school bus on January 20, 2025, in Bauchi’s GRA area.

He is accused of forcefully abducting their 8-year-old daughter, Zainab, using a vehicle with covered plates and masked security operatives, leaving other children in shock.

Two weeks after the reported abduction, the child remains missing, and her mother remains unaware of her whereabouts.

In response, the court has accused the two officials of contempt, setting the stage for legal consequences.