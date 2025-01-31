At Least 35 Nigerian Soldiers Have Been Killed By Terrorists This Month Alone – Peter Obi Laments

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has mourned the death of soldiers of the Nigerian Army who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Peter Obi, in a statement on Friday, lamented that not less than 35 Nigerian soldiers have been killed in the line of duty by terrorists in January 2025 alone, including those who lost their lives during an attack on an army base in Borno State.

He described the development as heartbreaking but urged the Nigerian Army to remain resolute in the fight against insecurity.

“Reports indicate that at least 35 Nigerian soldiers have been killed in the line of duty this month alone. The most devastating of the attacks on our military men seems to be the terrorist attack on an army base in Malam-Fatori town in Borno state, where about 20 Nigerian soldiers lost their lives.

“This is totally condemnable. Our courageous soldiers have remained resolute in the fight against insecurity. It is utterly heartbreaking to read the reports of their tragic deaths, orchestrated by terrorists,” he wrote via his X account.

Similarly, the former Anambra State Governor also lamented the death of soldiers in Lagos State on Friday who were killed by a vehicle which lost control.

While commiserating with the families of those affected, Obi encouraged the soldiers to keep their morale high as they carry out their constitutional duties despite the painful attacks and deaths.

“Sadly this morning too, I read the unpleasant reports of the unfortunate death of about 4 soldiers in Lagos. A vehicle was reported to have lost control and crashed into the soldiers outside the barracks.

“I sincerely condole with the families of all the dead soldiers and the Nigerian Army, over these tragic incidents. I encourage them not to be dispirited by these painful attacks but to strengthen their resolve to stamp out this monster of insecurity from our nation.

“May God grant eternal to the dead, grant us all the fortitude to bear their losses, and grant quick healing to the injured,” Obi concluded.