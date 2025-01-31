‘Appeal Court Ruling Is Welcome, It’s A Fresh Motivation To Destroy And Dismantle IPOB, ESN’ – Nigerian Military

The Nigerian Military has welcomed the Appeal Court ruling, which affirmed the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, said the Appeal Court ruling was indeed a morale booster for the troops in the task of crushing the group and their armed sect known as the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Naija News recalls the Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld the 2018 ruling by the Federal High Court, which proscribed the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and classified it as a terrorist organization.

Delivering judgment on Thursday, a three-member appellate court panel unanimously ruled that the federal government acted within the law in banning the group, citing its activities as a threat to national security and stability.

Justice Hamma Barka, who delivered the lead judgment, dismissed IPOB’s appeal, ruling that all issues raised by the group lacked merit.

Reacting to the court ruling in a chat with Daily Trust, Buba said the military has been given a fresh motivation to destroy IPOB and the ESN.

“The armed forces applauds the recent Appeal Court Ruling affirming the earlier declaration of IPOB as a terrorists group.

“The ruling is indeed a welcomed development that further motivates troops to expedite action in destroying and dismantling the IPOB terror group and their ESN cohorts,” Buba said.