A Cry For Help: Unveiling The Tragedy Of Postpartum Psychosis In Nigeria

A deeply distressing incident in Nigeria has raised alarms about maternal mental health.

A heartbreaking incident recently unfolded in Fagba, Lagos State, involving a nursing mother who reportedly concealed her baby’s lifeless body beneath her bed.

This distressing event, captured on video, has ignited widespread conversations about postpartum depression and acts of cruelty.

While public reactions have largely condemned her actions, mental health experts point to an often-overlooked factor: postpartum psychosis, a severe mental health condition affecting new mothers.

This tragic event sheds light on the urgent need for awareness, understanding, and support for maternal mental health in Nigeria.

The circulating footage shows the woman holding her deceased child as onlookers exited her home, leaving many deeply disturbed.

To provide further insight into this issue, Naija News interviewed a medical practitioner at Military Hospital, Port Harcourt, Nneji Tobechukwu, to discuss the risks of postpartum depression (PPD) and raise awareness about its potential effects.

Good day, sir kindly introduce yourself to our audience…

“Good day, everyone, it’s an honour to be here to talk on an important topic such as this. My name is Nneji Tobechukwu; I am a pharmacist, popularly known as sub pharmacist on X. I work in Military Hospital, Port Harcourt. And I am passionate about making people’s lives better and healthier.”

Postpartum Psychosis is a serious mental health condition that can affect women after childbirth. Can you explain to our readers what postpartum psychosis is and how it differs from postpartum depression?

“To explain postpartum psychosis and how it differs from postpartum depression, let’s first look at postpartum depression. Simply put, postpartum depression is depression after birth.

“Postpartum psychosis is a more severe form of postpartum depression. It usually starts within a few days to two weeks after childbirth.

“It’s a mental health condition where the mother loses touch with reality, and it’s life-threatening in the sense that the mother is in danger of harming herself or her baby. Postpartum psychosis is a medical emergency.”

What are the warning signs of postpartum psychosis that family members, friends, and healthcare providers should be aware of?

“When the mother:

-Rarely sleeps or can’t sleep at all.

-Is easily irritated, extreme mood swings.

-Rarely eats.

-She finds it difficult to bond with her baby. She behaves as if it’s not even hers.

-Agitation, restlessness.

-Hallucinates: she says she hears voices, sees faces and the like.

Then emergency attention is required.”

In the Nigerian context, how accessible is adequate mental healthcare for postpartum women?

“A lot of women, especially those in rural areas, are unable to access adequate mental healthcare. I will say a lot of work needs to be done on that so a lot of women get the much-needed care and treatment on time wherever they are.”

What are the challenges in providing timely and effective treatment for conditions like postpartum psychosis?

“The challenges in providing timely and effective treatments for conditions like postpartum psychosis lie in two things:

– Stigma

A lot of women will not want to seek treatment because how do they start telling someone they feel like unliving their newborn baby?

– Lack of awareness

“Most women don’t even know what they are dealing with for a start and the fact they need to seek help. If you don’t seek help, you won’t get the help you need.”

What are the long-term consequences of untreated postpartum psychosis for both the mother and the family?

“The long-term consequences of untreated postpartum psychotic is the mother may end up not only harming herself but her baby as well.”

How can we raise awareness about postpartum psychosis in Nigeria and reduce the stigma associated with seeking mental health support?

“One of the most important areas to raise awareness about Postpartum psychosis in Nigeria is in the hospital. When women come for antenatal care, the nurses and doctors educate them about postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis, how to detect it, and how and where to seek help.

“This will allow pregnant mothers (especially first time pregnant mothers as it majorly applies to them) to be informed on what is happening. This will go a long way in winning the battle against postpartum psychosis.

“-Outreach in schools, marketplaces and the like are also ways to raise awareness. Also, social media is a great place to spread awareness. Online campaigns go a long way in educating people and creating the much-needed awareness.”

What message would you like to convey to expectant and new mothers, their families, and the general public regarding postpartum mental health?

“To the husbands, I will say pay attention to your wif,e especially in her first pregnancy. Let her know you’re there for her and make things as easy as you can for her, the same goes for the family members.

“To expectant mothers, speak up. When you start feeling some kind of way, speak up. Don’t say you can handle it, speak up. Talk to your husband, talk to your doctor.”