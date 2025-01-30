Traditional Ruler Slumps, Dies During Event In Kaduna

A district head within the Zazzau emirate council of Kaduna State reportedly collapsed during an event on Thursday and subsequently passed away at the Gambo Sawaba General Hospital located in Kofar Gayan Zaria.

Naija News reports that the Sarkin Yakin Zazzau, Alhaji Rilwan Yahaya Pate, fainted while attending the event alongside the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

The incident was confirmed by the Media and Publicity officer of the Zazzau, Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai, in a statement released on Thursday.

The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that the Zazzau Emirate Council announces the passing of Sarkin Yakin Zazzau Alhaji Rilwanu Yahaya Pate, a Council Member of the Emirate.

“Alhaji Rilwanu Yahaya, who also served as Councillor in charge of Health Related Matters, passed away while attending a program alongside His Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, CFR, at Hajiya Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Kofan Gayan, Zaria this morning.”

The remains of the late Sarkin Yakin Zazzau, Alhaji Rilwan Yahaya Pate, were interred at Rimin Dodo on Thursday evening.

In his message of condolence, the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, referred to the passing as “the will of Allah,” emphasizing that “death is inevitable and can occur at any time as determined by Allah.”

The Emir extended his sympathies to the bereaved family, characterizing the late Sarkin Yakin Zazzau as a diligent, devoted, and deeply religious, whose absence will be profoundly felt.

He offered prayers for the deceased’s soul to attain eternal peace.