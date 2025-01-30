Tinubu Accused Me Of Running Away After He Became President – Bisi Akande

A former interim chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Akande has disclosed that he advised President Bola Tinubu to run for office.

He, however, stated that after Tinubu became president he returned to his village in Ila, Osun State.

Speaking in an interview with Edmund Obilo, Akande revealed that Tinubu accused him of running away after he became president.

According to Akande, he occasionally visits Abuja, but may not always meet Tinubu.

Akande said: “My goal originally was for a Yoruba man to become president, and my choice was Tinubu. After he won, I was happy and returned to my village in Ila, Osun State.

“When he came back, I met him, and he said, ‘Baba, you asked me to run, I did, and became president, but now you (Akande) are running away.’

It’s true! I went back to my village because I don’t want to be a minister or take any other thing.”

Speaking further, Akande declared that the #EndSARS movement was designed by the obedient movement against Tinubu.

He declared that the #EndSARS movement was planned with a lot of money and support from America and only brought to Nigeria for implementation.

He specifically stated that the obedient movement were the ones behind the #EndSARS movement and protest, adding that it was after the protest they attempted to become a political party and when that couldn’t be done, they joined themselves to another party.

EndSARS was designed to be the end of Tinubu. Those behind the EndSARS knew that’s what they were doing,” Akande declared during the interview.

Asked by the interviewer to identify those behind the EndSARS movement, Akande replied, “The obidients.”

“The Obidients were behind EndSARS; it was manufactured in America and brought in just to stop him (Tinubu).

Obideints came from America to do the EndSARS and later became a movement to form a party, and they couldn’t form a party and joined whichever party,” the APC chieftain said.

Pushing further, the interviewer noted that Obidients are tied to Peter Obi and Akande, in response said: “Well, maybe Obi’s party, I don’t know, maybe Obi’s movement, I don’t know, but the obidients were behind the EndSARS.

“It was well planned with a lot of money from America.”

He added that it was an ambush that President Tinubu wasn’t aware of.