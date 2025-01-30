FIRS Hits ₦21.6 Trillion Record-breaking Revenue, Exceeds Target

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, announced on Thursday that the agency achieved a remarkable revenue generation of ₦21.6 trillion in 2024, exceeding its target of ₦19.4 trillion.

The FIRS boss disclosed this in a statement today during the 2025 strategic management retreat held in Abuja, with the retreat themed ‘Building a high-performing FIRS: elevating performance through collaboration and innovation,’ aims to address critical focus areas necessary for the successful implementation of the 2025 corporate plan.

Adedeji noted that the FIRS had set a revenue goal of ₦19.4 trillion for 2024 but surpassed this target by 11.34 per cent, ultimately collecting ₦21.6 trillion.

“Together, we closed the chapter of 2024 with an achievement that will forever be recorded in the history of the Federal Inland Revenue Service: the record-breaking generation of ₦21.6 trillion in revenue, surpassing our target of ₦19.4 trillion.

”This was no small feat. It was the result of your resilience, professionalism, and dedication, coupled with visionary leadership and a strategic focus on the pillars of people, technology, and processes.

“But let me remind you that this success is not just ours to celebrate. The FIRS is more than a revenue authority; it is a cornerstone of our nation’s economic stability, a vital pillar upholding Nigeria’s progress, and an agent of renewed hope for all Nigerians,” Adedeji said.

For 2025, the FIRS chairman said the agency must carry forward the momentum of the achievements with renewed energy, a clear vision, and a meticulously designed roadmap.

He added: “This year, our focus will be on consolidating and institutionalising our internal strengths to ensure long-term resilience and operational excellence.

“This year, our mission is both ambitious and transformative: to build a service of excellence defined by the expertise of our people, the modernisation of our facilities, and the innovative use of technology to enhance our processes.”

For the new fiscal year, he said the agency has outlined a strategic roadmap anchored on three critical pillars:

“Capacity Building and Training: We will empower our workforce with the tools, knowledge, and skills needed to excel in modern tax administration.

“Through targeted, high-impact training programmes aligned with global best practices, we will enable you to navigate complexities, embrace innovation, and provide stellar service to taxpayers.

“Infrastructure and facility enhancement: This year, we will continue to invest in revitalizing our workspaces, ensuring they reflect the vision of a world-class institution.

“From modernised offices to sustainable practices, our facilities will serve as an environment that fosters excellence and productivity,” he added.

The FIRS boss indicated that the organization plans to broaden its integrated tax administration systems by consolidating national collection platforms, utilizing emerging technologies, and improving taxpayer-facing interfaces.

He emphasized that these initiatives will establish streamlined, effective, and transparent processes that will transform the taxpayer experience.

Furthermore, Adedeji stated that these foundational elements represent practical and actionable goals that will be implemented across all groups, departments, and operations within the service.

On January 15, the National Assembly Joint Committee on Finance established a revenue target of ₦25 trillion for the FIRS for the fiscal year 2025.