‘Appointment Is Legal, Duly Confirmed’ – Police Knock Sowore’s Claim On IGP’s Tenure

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has denied, in clear and unequivocal terms, claims recently attributed to Omoyele Sowore alleging that the tenure of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, is illegal.

In a statement to Naija News on Thursday, Force Spokesperson, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, described the claims as baseless and misleading.

He stated that such claims are entirely unfounded and seek to undermine the legitimacy of the IGP’s appointment as well as public confidence in the Nigeria Police.

Adejobi said: “IGP Egbetokun’s appointment is firmly grounded in law, specifically PART III, Section 7 (6) of the Police Act, 2020 (as amended). This provision explicitly states that ‘The person appointed to the office of the Inspector-General of Police shall hold office for four years.'”

“Moreover, his appointment was duly ratified by the Police Council, and he has received the requisite confirmation letter from the Presidency, validating his tenure from October 31, 2023, to October 31, 2027, in line with the provisions of Section 8A of the executive bill passed which amended the Police Act, clearly stating that ‘Any person appointed to the office of Inspector-General of Police shall remain in office until the end of term stipulated in the letter of appointment in line with the provisions of section 7(6) of this Act. The amendment aims to provide stability and continuity in the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force, enabling the IGP to implement long-term plans and policies without fear of abrupt termination. This change is expected to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the police force in maintaining law and order in the country.'”

He noted that it is crucial for members of the public to be aware that IGP Egbetokun’s status as the 22nd Indigenous Inspector-General of Police is both legally and procedurally sound.

According to him, the Nigeria Police Force views Mr. Sowore’s unfounded assertions as an attempt to erode public trust and foster confusion regarding the force’s leadership.

He said: “Dissemination of inaccurate information, particularly about the IGP’s standing, has the potential to compromise the security framework of our nation and impede our collective efforts to ensure peace and order.

“The Nigeria Police hereby cautions individuals and groups against perpetuating such unfounded narratives that can mislead the public and jeopardize national security. We urge all citizens to focus on objective discussions that advance our shared mission of safeguarding lives and property, rather than indulging in disinformation that may undermine the significant strides we continue to make in maintaining public safety.”