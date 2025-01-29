‘Your Statement Is Reckless’ – Labour Party Blasts Atiku Over ₦50 Million Bribe Allegation

The Labour Party (LP) has slammed former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, over claims of ₦50 million bribe paid to the leadership of opposition parties in Nigeria by President Bola Tinubu‘s government.

Naija News reported that Atiku had accused the ruling party of bribing the opposition with ₦50 million each ahead of the 2027 election.

Reacting to the claim, LP, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said the party’s leadership has never received a dime from any individual, group, organisation or government.

Describing the claim as reckless and demeaning, LP stated that such a statement is a letdown from someone like Atiku.

The party further urged Atiku to provide concrete evidence to substantiate his allegations, without which Nigerians will be forced to take every other of his statements with a pinch of salt.

The statement reads, “We are shocked that a high caliber politician who has contested the election all his life and is often regarded as a very experienced politician could make such a wild, unguarded and unfounded statement.

“For us in the Labour Party, a party which has remained the strongest and most veritable opposition and which speaks truth to power; a party that led the most serious campaign in the 2023 general election and has been steadfast and has remained the voice of the people, we view that statement as demeaning, ignominious, reckless and a let down from someone like Atiku Abubakar.

“We want to put it on record that the Labour Party has run a frugal administration from funds internally generated, having not received support from our elected representatives. And in spite of the challenges the party has faced in the recent past, the leadership of the party has remained solid and committed to the ideals of the party.

“The leadership has not received any salary from anybody. Salaries are not hidden and it is not difficult to verify who and who are on the government payroll. It is a public document and it can be verified. We therefore advise Atiku to be circumspect and careful in generalizing certain allegations. We expect him to speak for himself and his party.

“The opposition is the oxygen of any virile democracy, because it helps put the government in power in proper checks while also ensuring inclusivity in democratic participation. Democracy without opposition is an autocracy and it takes a lot of sacrifices to sustain opposition.

“It is therefore frustrating and unpatriotic when leaders who ought to know better, begin to derive joy in denigrating the opposition camp and making jests of their sacrifices.

“We are therefore calling on Atiku Abubakar to provide concrete evidence to substantiate his allegations without which Nigerians will be forced to take every other of his statements with a pinch of salt and are politically motivated”.