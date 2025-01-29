South East PDP Stakeholders Reaffirm Anyanwu As National Secretary, Oust Ali Odefa

The South East stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have reaffirmed Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s National Secretary, passing a vote of confidence during a meeting held at the PDP National Headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting, convened by members of the National Working Committee (NWC) loyal to the acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, saw the absence of some key stakeholders, including Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, and senators from the South East zone.

Presided over by Anyanwu and the Deputy National Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha, the meeting ratified the removal of Ali Odefa as PDP National Vice Chairman, South East, and replaced him with Chidebere Ugwu.

In his remarks, Anyanwu addressed the internal party struggles, particularly his bid for the Imo State governorship election, accusing Odefa of attempting to undermine him.

He said, “I was blackmailed using fake PDP election guidelines to declare my seat vacant.

“But I was elected through a national convention, and it is only through a convention that I can be removed.”

Speaking at the meeting, Osuoha emphasized the need for unity among PDP leaders in the region, stressing that internal divisions must be addressed ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We must prioritise peace and work together to confront the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next election,” Osuoha urged.

At the end of the meeting, the stakeholders issued a communiqué, reaffirming their confidence in Anyanwu’s leadership, signaling their support for his continued stay in office.