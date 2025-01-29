Police Kill Five Kidnappers In Ogun, Recover ₦5 Million

The Ogun State Police Command has said five kidnappers were killed in the state during a raid operation in their hideouts.

Naija News reports that the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said the kidnap gang was responsible for abduction cases along the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Expressway.

According to her, “the Area Commander, Sagamu received a distress call from commuters traveling along Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Expressway of an ongoing armed robbery near Ilishan, Ogun State. Acting swiftly, the Area Commander mobilized a crack team of officers to the scene.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered that a group of unidentified gunmen had set up a roadblock using an articulated truck, indiscriminately opening fire on unarmed passengers, causing widespread panic.

“In the ensuing chaos, three commuters – Bolaji Bilesanmi ‘m’, 65yrs Olasunkanmi Idowu ‘m’ 50yrs, and Mohammed Salisu ‘m’ (age unknown) were abducted into the forest from two vehicles (1) Honda Pilot (Registration No. Lagos EKY113GZ) and (2) Honda Accord Car (Registration No. Lagos KJA13QFA).”

The Command’s spokesperson disclosed that the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit raided the kidnap gang on Wednesday.

“On January 29, 2025, at about 0400hrs, operatives located the kidnappers’ hideout, and upon sighting the police squad, the gang engaged the officers in a fierce gun battle.

“In the exchange, five (5) kidnappers were fully invited while others escaped with gunshot wounds,” she stated.

Recovered items included one Ak 47 riffle, ten rounds of 5.6mm caliber ammunition, ₦5.2 million (suspected to be proceeds of crime), three mobile phones, and three kidnapped victims regained their freedom unhurt.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, warned against criminal activities, particularly among young individuals seeking financial gain through high-profile crimes.

He reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to an aggressive crackdown on criminals preying on innocent citizens in Ogun.