Osun PDP Romances Aregbesola’s Camp After APC Exit

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has extended an invitation to ex-Governor Rauf Aregbesola and his supporters to join its fold following their recent exit from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This comes after the Omoluabi Progressives, a political group backed by Aregbesola, announced on Sunday that it was dumping the APC, citing ill-treatment by the party.

Reacting to the development, Osun PDP Director of Media and Publicity, Oladele Bamiji, described Aregbesola as a political heavyweight whose influence cannot be ignored in the state’s political landscape.

“Let me say that former governor Rauf Aregbesola is a big player in the political field of Osun State. There is just nothing anybody can do about that.

“As a former governor for eight years, I am not sure it will be reasonable enough to wish him away in the political calculation of the state,” Bamiji told Punch in an interview.

Bamiji noted that while APC’s internal crisis had been evident for some time, PDP remains open to welcoming Aregbesola and his loyalists if they choose to join.

He said, “Yes, we heard he exited APC as a party. We don’t have the full facts yet because politics is not straightforward mathematics. Sometimes, a step is taken to achieve another goal that is not immediately visible.

“But if ex-governor Aregbesola and his people are ready to join us, we are ready to welcome them. Politics is a game of numbers, and PDP is already a strong and popular party in Osun.”

Omoluabi Progressives Yet To Announce New Party

Meanwhile, a prominent member of the Omoluabi Progressives, who spoke on condition of anonymity, dismissed speculations that the group had decided on its next political destination.

“We already know our next move, but for now, it is still a bird kept inside a calabash. It can’t be known until it is revealed.

“People should not bother about it. We are coming out in a solid way,” the source said.

Aregbesola’s fallout with the APC in Osun stems from lingering disagreements over party leadership and governance strategies, particularly following the loss of his successor, Gboyega Oyetola, to PDP’s Governor Ademola Adeleke in 2022.

With the 2026 governorship election on the horizon, the former governor’s next political move is expected to significantly impact the state’s political dynamics.