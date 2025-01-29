‘Obasa’s Removal Was Illegal, Tinubu Should Resolve The Crisis’ – GAC Member

A member of the Governance Advisory Council of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos, Muraina Taiwo, has described the removal of Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker of the state House of Assembly as illegal.

Naija News recalls that Obasa was on January 13, 2025, impeached over gross misconduct, abuse of office, and financial misappropriations. He was replaced by former deputy speaker, Mojisola Meranda.

The lawmaker representing Agege Constituency 1, during a press conference at Speaker’s Lodge, GRA Ikeja, last Saturday, denied the allegations of corruption and faulted his removal.

He said, “My status in the House? I strongly believe I am still the speaker until the right thing has been done. If you want to remove me, remove me the proper way and I will not contest it.”

Reacting to the situation, Taiwo, in a statement issued to journalists on Wednesday, titled, ‘My Take on the Ongoing Imbroglio at the Lagos State House of Assembly,’ said Obasa’s removal was illegal and a disrespect to the party leadership.

He noted that the situation had polarised GAC, urging President Bola Tinubu to intervene on the matter.

He said, “The act of the lawmakers is illegal. It shows total disregard and clear disrespect for leadership.

“The GAC leadership is split over the matter but we will all defer to our de facto leader, the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resolve the crisis.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the House, Olukayode Ogundipe, in an interview with Punch at the Assembly complex in Alausa, Ikeja, dismissed the rumour about using fake mace to remove Obasa.

He said, “I’m sure he (Obasa) is not supposed to be in charge of the mace in the first instance. The mace is in the custody of the sergeants at arms, and when it was time for us to have plenary, the usual mace was the one we used. So where the issue of fake mace was coming from, I’m also lost. I doubt if that is genuine or not, but if he has his proof, let him also come out. He who alleges also must be ready to prove.”