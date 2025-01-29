‘If You Believe It, You Can Believe Anything’ – El-Rufai Reacts To Report Of Not Leaving APC

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has hinted at dumping the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Naija News reported that El-Rufai declared that he has no plans of dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC).

El-Rufai made the clarification on Tuesday when he was asked directly about his plans by journalists at the venue of a just concluded National Conference in Abuja.

He added that he has been vocal about misgivings in the party because he wants to see a change.

“I am not leaving the APC. I don’t have such plans,” he said.

In response to further questions on why he has been hard on the party, El-Rufai said: “No, no, no, I want them to change.”

However, sharing a similar publication via his X handle on Tuesday, El-Rufai wrote, “BELIEVE ‘THE NATION’, THEN YOU MUST BELIEVE ANYTHING – I’m not leaving APC, El-Rufai declares”

Meanwhile, El-Rufai while speaking on Monday, said the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) has deviated from its founding mission.

El-Rufai said he no longer recognizes his party. He stated that APC was created to solve a problem, but that would not be possible again.

Speaking at a national conference in Abuja on strengthening democracy in Nigeria, he said, “I no longer recognize the APC. No party organ has met in two years—no caucus, no NEC, nothing. You don’t even know if it is a one-man show; it’s a zero-man show.”