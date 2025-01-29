Food Security: FG, Partners Move To Review Gender Policy On Agriculture

The Federal Government has commended the role of women in guaranteeing food sufficiency in the country amid food inflation plaguing the country.

Naija News reports that to sustain women’s role in solving the food inflation crisis in the country through sustainable practices, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, International Centre for Environmental Health and Development (ICEHD) and other stakeholders have strategized to review the National Gender Policy on Agriculture to promote sustainable agricultural practices, empower farmers and enhance food security.

Speaking during the workshop held at Royalton Hotel, Abuja, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Marcus Ogunbiyi, stated that the essence of the meeting was to review the National Gender Policy on Agriculture, which was due, having spent five (5) years lifespan.

Represented by the Director of Special Duties, Kachallah Damaturu; Ogunbiyi noted that the policy had been operational since it was launched on the 31st October 2019.

He emphasized that the policy was pivotal in addressing the unique challenges faced by rural women farmers, who are the backbone of the agriculture sector.

Ogunbiyi pointed out that the Ministry’s mission aligns with the goals of ICEHD and recognized the value of collaboration in driving meaningful change.

In a statement by the Ministry’s spokesperson, Eremah Anthonia, on Tuesday; he stated that through partnership, the Ministry aims to strengthen the policy framework, enhance capacity building, and promote gender equality.

“We must recognize the importance of a collaborative approach.

“We will work closely with ICEHD, government and other non-government organizations, civil society, and the private sectors to ensure our efforts are complementary and effective,” he said.

In her goodwill message, the Permanent Secretary, the Ministry of Women Affairs, Dr. Maryam Keshinro, represented by Director of Gender Affairs, Adamu Samaila Web, stated that the review was an opportunity to refine and strengthen the policy to reflect the evolving needs of women, men and youths in the Agriculture sector.

She added that it was a moment to ensure that the voices of those most affected by systematic inequalities are heard and their contributions recognized.

Kenshinro added that it was a call to action for all stakeholders, government, private sector, civil society and development partners to work collaboratively and purposefully towards translating the policy into impactful change.

Highlights of the event were the general discussions on the policy review process by the National Gender Steering Committee, an overview of the existing policy, the journey so far on the policy implementation process and the presentation of findings of the situational analysis of gender-based violence in agrifood systems.

In attendance were representatives of the National Council of Climate Change, NCCC, Federal Ministry of Environment, Women farmers associations and cooperatives, AGRA, Policy Innovative Centre, Plan International, amongst others.