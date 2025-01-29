Edo State Governor Renames Seven Ministries [Full List]

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has approved the renaming of seven ministries to align with international best practices.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor.

He stated that the decision reflects Governor Okpebholo’s commitment to modernising the state’s public service for greater efficiency.

The statement read, “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the change in names of six ministries in the state public service to reflect international best practices.”

The government assured residents that these changes aim to streamline operations and enhance service delivery.

The statement concluded, “Please, be rest assured that the Governor is committed to delivering on his mandate to the good people of Edo State.”

The affected ministries and their new names are: