Alaafin Of Oyo Dissolves Unauthorized Coronation Committee, Issues Stern Warning

The Alaafin of Oyo-elect, Oba Abimbola Owoade I, has ordered the immediate dissolution of an unauthorised coronation committee allegedly set up by a group of individuals without his approval.

In a strongly worded statement released on Wednesday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the monarch warned that any further meetings or activities related to the committee would be considered illegal and would not be tolerated.

Naija News reports that Owoade emphasised that any committee or event related to his coronation must first receive approval from his office before being made public.

The statement, titled “Coronation Committee Setup in Oyo Town—Notice of Cease & Desist”, read in part, “Let it be known to all and sundry that any committee or activity being set up or promoted without the prior consent and approval of His Imperial Majesty and his office shall be deemed unauthorised and will not be allowed to exist.”

The Alaafin directed all individuals involved to immediately cease any engagements in connection with the unauthorised committee.

According to the statement, the general public and the organisers of the so-called coronation committee in Oyo Town have been notified that, “No approval or consent was given by the Alaafin, Oba Abimbola Owode I. Therefore, further meetings on this subject must stop immediately.”

The monarch expressed appreciation for the efforts of those involved in organising the committee but made it clear that only his office and the royal family would determine the composition of any official committee if the need arose.

Oba Owoade also cautioned against unauthorised fundraising efforts in the name of his coronation, stating that his office must clear any such initiatives.

He said, “The efforts of the organisers are appreciated, and they will be informed as events unfold should there be any need for their contributions.”

The monarch further stressed that all initiatives, announcements, or activities related to the coronation must first receive clearance from his office.