Afenifere Demands Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Calls For State Police

The Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, describing his continued detention as unjustifiable.

Naija News reports that the group made this demand in a communiqué signed by its Deputy Leader, Oladipo Olaitan, after a meeting held at the Isanya Ogbo residence of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the group’s leader.

Afenifere insisted that Kanu’s legal rights have been violated, adding that his trial process has been plagued by “controversial and conflicting legal proceedings.”

“From all circumstances, particularly since his abduction in 2021 and rendition to Nigeria and since then subjected to controversial and conflicting legal proceedings in different courts by which his fair trial may no longer be guaranteed in the opinion of reasonable members of the public, it is clear that Nnamdi Kanu is indubitably a political detainee.

“In the interest of justice and national reconciliation, Afenifere urges President Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu forthwith. There is no justifiable reason to continue to keep him in detention without trial,” the communiqué read.

The group also expressed concern over the rising insecurity in Nigeria, noting that the situation has not improved under President Tinubu’s administration.

Afenifere specifically pointed to the recent alarm raised by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, about the influx of bandits into the South-West, warning that urgent steps must be taken to prevent a security crisis.

“The state of insecurity remains as dire as it was under the previous administration. The federal government must take bold, positive, and ideological steps to ensure the genuine protection of lives and property,” the group stated.

As part of its security recommendations, Afenifere reiterated its long-standing demand for restructuring, calling for the constitutional institutionalization of state policing.

“Nigeria, with its vast territory, population, and as a federation, cannot be effectively and meaningfully secured with a single-command unitary police structure.

“There is an urgent need for restructuring to ensure the immediate establishment of state police,” the communiqué stated.

Farotimi Appointed National Organising Secretary

Afenifere also announced the appointment of Dele Farotimi as its new National Organising Secretary, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening the organisation’s leadership structure.

The meeting was presided over by Oladipo Olaitan, with notable leaders in attendance, including:

Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele (Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State)

– Sola Ebiseni (Secretary General)

– Akin Osuntokun

– Akin Onigbinde

– Tola Mobolurin

– Gbola Adetuji

– Olorogun Pop Ayo-Banjo

– Justice Faloye (National Publicity Secretary)