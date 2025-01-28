Workers Trapped As Two-storey Building Collapses In Lagos

A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the Ikota area of Lekki, Lagos, where a two-storey building under construction collapsed, trapping an unconfirmed number of workers under the rubble.

Emergency responders, including the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), and the police, have been actively engaged in search and rescue operations.

According to Daily Trust, two victims have been successfully rescued alive, while efforts are ongoing to locate and extricate others still trapped under the debris.

Eyewitnesses reported that most of the victims were construction workers who were inside the building at the time of its collapse, which occurred at approximately 3:00 PM.

The Lagos NSCDC Commandant, Adedotun Keshinro, confirmed the incident and outlined the response.

Keshinro said: “A distress call from concerned residents was received about a two-storey building under construction collapsing around the Ikota axis of Lekki.

“The command’s personnel, alongside other emergency responders, have confirmed the successful rescue of two persons alive.”

Personnel from the NSCDC Disaster Management Team, Eti-Osa Police Division, and other agencies are continuing the operation, prioritizing the safety of those still trapped.

Naija News reports that further updates are expected as the situation develops.