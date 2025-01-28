The Top Will Get Very Hot For You At Some Point – Showunmi Sends Warning To Fubara

A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, has advised the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara not to forget those who helped him attain his position as governor.

He urged Fubara to be wary of hypocrites as he clocks 50 and focus on delivering good governance above every other consideration.

Speaking via a statement on Tuesday, Showunmi urged the governor to use his position to impact his space and do as much good as he can to all that comes his way.

He said, “Beware of friends who scream your praises, and never forget to always find space to reconnect with yourself, within yourself.

“It is the nature of people to praise today and curse immediately when the tides turn and you have fewer favours to dispense. It is especially so in that environment where you operate.

“I have been around long enough to see them for the hypocrites they are, nevertheless, I trust that you will take things in your strides.”

The PDP leader disclosed that Fubara must always remember that he is governor today by the efforts of men and the grace of God.

Showunmi said, “Amongst the words of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida that have stayed with me and will stay with me forever is what I wish to gift you on the occasion of your Golden jubilee.

“He is said to have said that when climbing onto the top of the leadership ladder, someone or some people own the ladder you use to climb and that as you climb they become smaller in one’s eyes for you are elevated by the ascension.

“They will keep their ladder, the top will get very hot for you at some point as it has for all at the top sometimes, if you treat the owners of the ladder mindfully, they will produce the ladder for your climb down otherwise they will leave you to jump down with its attendant consequences.”