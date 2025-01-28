Police Nab Group Supplying Motorcycles To Bandits, Boko Haram Terrorists

Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force have apprehended a group involved in supplying motorcycles to Boko Haram terrorists operating in Niger and Kaduna states.

Naija News reports that motorcycles are predominantly utilized by terrorists in the Northern region of the country for conducting kidnappings and launching attacks on local communities.

During a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, the Assistant Inspector General of Police for Zone 7, Benneth Igweh, reported that detectives, acting on reliable intelligence, detained three individuals in the Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State.

Igweh named the suspects as Shamsuddeen Yunusa, aged 30; Zaharadeen Saidu, aged 25; and Mustapha Haruna, aged 22.

He further disclosed that authorities recovered 22 motorcycles, several master keys, and stolen mobile phones from the suspects.

According to Igweh, this syndicate is engaged in the trade and modification of stolen motorcycles, which are subsequently sold or rented to criminals, including individuals suspected of being Boko Haram operatives active in various regions of Niger and Kaduna States.

He said: “In a proactive move to destabilize criminal activities, crime financing, and enabling in the FCT, Niger State, and its environs, detectives of the Zone 7 Headquarters were deployed to Suleja LGA, Niger State, where they successfully apprehended three suspects, namely: Shamsuddeen Yunusa, male, 30 years, from Hong LGA, Adamawa State; Zaharadeen Saidu, male, 25 years, from Soba LGA, Kaduna State; and Mustapha Haruna, male, 22 years, from Gwami, Adamawa State. Twenty-two motorcycles, different types of master keys, and stolen phones were recovered from them.

“The syndicate specializes in buying and selling stolen motorcycles in Suleja, Niger State. They further sell or hire these motorcycles to criminals believed to be Boko Haram elements terrorizing parts of Niger State and Birnin Gwari LGA, Kaduna State.

“The leader of the gang, Shamsuddeen, revealed that he sells the motorcycles at the rate of ₦200,000 to ₦250,000. He further added that he recently received ₦250,000 from one Ibrahim Kabiru, who resides in Birnin Gwari LGA, Kaduna State, as part of payment for the supply of Bajaj motorcycles.

“Zaharadeen, on the other hand, is the courier of the motorcycles to the intending buyers. He voluntarily confessed to delivering motorcycles he collects from Shamsuddeen to one Mustapha in Suleja Town. Mustapha Haruna is the motorcycle mechanic of the syndicate. He fixes the stolen motorcycles before their delivery to customers.”