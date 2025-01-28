Nigeria News
Just In: Akwa Ibom Deputy Gov’s Pregnant Daughter Dies In Rivers State Hospital
The Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Akon Eyakenyi, has lost her daughter, Blessing.
According to Leadership, the deceased, Blessing, got married about seven months ago and died from complications arising from childbirth in a Port Harcourt, Rivers State hospital.
Condolences from government officials, politicians and friends have been pouring in for the bereaved family in their moment of grief.
Details Later…