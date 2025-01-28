Joseph Yobo: Former Super Eagles Captain Insists Nigeria Can Win 2025 AFCON

Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo has expressed optimism about Nigeria’s chances of winning the 2025 AFCON tournament after the draw in Morocco on Monday, January 27.

During the tournament, the Super Eagles will face 2004 champions Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania in Group C.

The tournament, which is scheduled to take place from December 21 to January 18, 2026, in Morocco, presents an exciting opportunity for the 5th-ranked national team in Africa to regain their number-one status on the continent.

Yobo, who captained Nigeria to its third AFCON title in 2013, believes the current squad possesses the depth and talent to secure a fourth title.

“We have a promising group of young players who have built strong chemistry over time, which bodes well for our performance,” Yobo remarked during the draw in Rabat.

He highlighted the team’s impressive run in the last AFCON, where they reached the final and were narrowly defeated, suggesting that they can leverage that momentum to achieve even greater success.

Yobo is confident that the Super Eagles will navigate the group stages effectively. “Historically, the Super Eagles have been strong in the group phase, so I’m quite positive about our prospects. Although we could face the hosts in the knockout round, anything can happen in knockout football,” he stated.