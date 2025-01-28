Ex-Wife Of Ooni, Hamzat, Principal Reappear In Court Over Christmas Stampede

The former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Naomi Silekunola; Chairman of an Ibadan-based broadcasting station, Oriyomi Hamzat; and the Principal of Islamic High School, Basorun, Abdulahib Fasasi, on Monday, reappeared before a Chief Magistrate Court in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The trio faces four counts of conspiracy, murder, manslaughter, and negligence over their alleged roles in the deaths of 35 children during a stampede at a Christmas funfair held on December 18, 2024.

The tragedy, which occurred at the premises of Islamic High School, Basorun, sent shockwaves through the community, prompting widespread calls for accountability.

The victims, mostly children, reportedly lost their lives as a result of poor crowd control measures at the event.

The defendants were initially held on a “holden charge,” a legal instrument which their counsel argued was invalid under Nigerian law. They were subsequently granted bail on legal grounds, leading to their release ahead of Monday’s proceedings.

At the session on Monday, the Chief Magistrate adjourned the case to March 24, 2025.

Speaking with journalists, the counsel to Hamzat, Dapo Akinosi, explained, “The matter today was actually slated for mention because when they were arraigned initially, it was on a holden charge, which is not recognised by our law. They were remanded in prison as a result of that charge.

“We subsequently applied to the High Court, where bail was granted to the defendants. Legal advice has now been issued, and the proper information has been filed against them. However, they are yet to be served with the information.

“Today, we came to court so that the charge here could be withdrawn. Since their plea has not yet been taken at the High Court, we requested a longer adjournment to allow proper proceedings, including plea-taking at the High Court, before the case can be concluded at the Magistrate Court.”