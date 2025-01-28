Edo Deputy Gov, Idahosa Speaks On Rift With Okpebholo

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dennis Idahosa, has called on citizens and residents to dismiss rumours suggesting a conflict between him and his principal, Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Idahosa attributed the rumours to mischief-makers, labelling them as baseless.

The deputy governor emphasized that his relationship with Okpebholo is very amicable, akin to that of an elder brother and a younger brother.

He made these remarks on Tuesday while hosting executives and members of the Edo Parliament of Nigeria at the Government House in Benin City.

Naija News reports that Idahosa clarified this in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Friday Aghedo.

Idahosa further noted that the administration led by Senator Okpebholo is committed to providing effective governance and enacting beneficial policies aimed at improving the quality of life for the citizens and residents of Edo.

He stated, “First, let me dispel a rumour making the round that there is a rift between me and my principal, Governor Monday Okpehbolo. This is far from the truth.

“Mischief makers are behind the rumour, as the relationship between me and my principal remained most cordial, like an elder-younger brother relationship. I also appreciate my principal, having found me worthy to be his deputy.

“Let me also appreciate this parliament. I am also a member of this parliament. It is such a great honour to have the calibre of men, most especially from Ovia, to pay this courtesy visit. I am very much aware that you are doing so much to support this government..

“We will be needing your support and prayers, and we also know that the majority of you are professionals. When we need your contributions, ideas, and suggestions, please, be there for us.”

Idahosa urged Edo citizens and residents to stay vigilant and refused to allow themselves to be carried away by wrong information, but rather, to focus on ongoing developments by the current administration.

He added, “We will be committed to that, to foster more development and human capital development to our dear state.

“We are also committed to prioritising the interests of the Edo people. We would put the Edo people first, before our interests. So, be assured that this administration, led by Senator Monday Okpebholo, is going to be the administration of the Edo people.”

In his earlier address, the President of the Edo Parliament of Nigeria, Ikponmwonsa Omorodion, who the Secretary General of the Parliament represented, Aimufua Festus, commanded the developmental strides of the Okpebholo-led administration.

Omorodion also congratulated the deputy governor on the victory of the recently conducted elections in the state.