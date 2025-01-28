Democracy Without Good Governance Is Failure – Peter Obi

The former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said democracy fails when it cannot deliver good governance to citizens.

Naija News reports that former Governor Obi stated this on Monday while speaking at the ‘National Dialogue on Strengthening Nigeria’s Democracy: Pathway to Good Governance and Political Integrity’, held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Abuja.

The former presidential candidate noted that for democracy in Africa to thrive beyond its current fragile state, it must operate within its foundational tenets, going beyond ceremonial elections.

“This requires building critical institutions that command trust and deliver absolute respect for the people’s will. Governance can only deliver tangible benefits when the will of the people prevails,” he said.

The Labour Party chieftain decried that democracy since the commencement of the 4th republic in Nigeria may be failing as poverty continued to plague the citizens.

“With about 100 million Nigerians living in absolute poverty and 150 million in multidimensional poverty, democracy is fast losing its essence if it fails to address the fundamental needs of its citizens, particularly in critical areas such as health, education, and poverty alleviation,” he stated.

The former governor of Anambra State called for introspection of the nation’s democracy.

He said to achieve functional democracy in the country, the government must prioritize institutional strengthening and deliver good governance to citizens.

“We must confront the fundamental question: is democracy truly addressing the needs of Nigerians? Are we building institutions that uphold accountability, justice, and fairness?

“To achieve a functional democracy, we must prioritize strengthening independent institutions, fostering governance that delivers economic and social progress, encouraging active citizenship to hold leaders accountable, and empowering our youth as drivers of nation-building.

“Now is the time to deepen democracy and build a better future for all Nigerians. Amid the rise of coups across Africa and the growing fragility of democracies globally, it is evident that democracy cannot thrive without trust, robust institutions, and a steadfast commitment to the welfare of the people,” he added.

