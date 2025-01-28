Anambra Hotel Demolition: Owner Denies Kidnapping Allegations, Claims Graves Were Fish Ponds

Fresh controversies have emerged following the demolition of Udoka Golden Point Hotel and Suites, popularly known as La Cruise Hotel, in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The hotel owner has refuted claims by state authorities that the property was used as a hub for kidnapping and criminal activities.

Naija News understands that the demolition, which occurred on Saturday, January 27, 2025, was carried out by operatives of Anambra State’s security outfit.

Authorities alleged that over 30 graves, a shrine, military camouflage, arms, and ammunition were discovered within the premises.

The state government, through its New Media account, released a statement detailing the operation that led to the discovery.

“Oba, Idemili South LGA! Demolition of kidnappers’ den disguised as Udoka Golden Point Hotel and Suites, a.k.a. ‘La Cruise Hotel’, along Onitsha-Owerri Road. The hotel has well-partitioned graves of over 30 on the last floor with a shrine!” the statement read.

According to officials, intelligence gathering and a tip-off from a whistleblower led to the raid on the premises, which allegedly doubled as a haven for kidnappers and other criminal elements.

Hotel Owner: The Claims Are Baseless

Reacting to the allegations, the hotel owner, identified simply as Udoka, denied any connection to criminal activities.

Speaking to journalists over the phone on Monday, he claimed that the so-called graves were, in fact, partitioned fish ponds.

He said, “The hotel has never been involved in kidnapping. Those things they are calling graves were partitioned fish ponds. I bought the property from the original owner, who constructed it as it is, and the top floor was converted into a fish pond before I acquired it.

“The fish pond was designed to allow easy oversight of the fish and for them to be used at the hotel’s bar for barbecue. Since I purchased the property, some interested parties have been upset and wanted to revoke the sale. When that failed, they started manufacturing troubles for me.”

Udoka added that he had not been contacted about the demolition and only learned of it after the building was destroyed.

He stated, “I borrowed money to purchase the hotel and have not even repaid the loan. If the hotel had been closed and an investigation carried out, the truth would have been revealed.”

The owner also mentioned he was in Awka since Sunday to report the matter to the police.

He described himself as a legitimate businessman dealing in motor parts, land, and property, and claimed traders in the community could vouch for him.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor in a chat with Punch refuted Udoka’s claims, stating that a fish pond could not be situated inside a hotel.

“Fish ponds and shrines on the hotel’s top floor? Even for health reasons, is such an arrangement logical? Where are the fish if it’s a pond? Why is he hiding?” Mefor asked.

Responding to concerns that the demolition could discourage investors, Mefor said, “My brother, it’s better not to have kidnappers lurking everywhere in our state.”