A United, Prosperous Nigeria Is A Must – President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said unity is the only formula that works for national progress.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu urged Nigerian leaders to draw lessons from the natural confluence of River Niger and River Benue in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

He said the confluence of the two rivers in Kogi was a metaphor for the collective strength required to navigate Nigeria’s challenges and foster unity and collaboration for the nation’s prosperity.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu stated this while speaking on Monday in Lokoja, at the Kogi Dialogue, which was part of events marking Governor Usman Ododo’s, first year in office.

“The convergence of these rivers is not just a geographical event; it is a divine lesson in strength and continuity. It symbolizes the power of unity, where individual streams combine to create a force capable of shaping destinies and carving paths.

“Just as water merging with water becomes stronger, so must we as leaders and citizens merge our efforts to build a united and prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

The President praised Governor Ododo for launching the Kogi Dialogue, describing it as “a spark of wisdom and a critical step toward fostering reconciliation and progress.”

He urged leaders across all levels to build bridges across the country, as well as prioritize dialogue as a tool for resolving differences and promoting national cohesion.

“Dialogue is not just an opportunity to air grievances. It is the true path to justice, reconciliation, and understanding. Without dialogue, history will pass us by, leaving us abandoned by time and forgotten by progress,” he stated.

President Tinubu particularly appealed to political and community leaders to be more amenable and unified in their support for government to create the needed environment for growth.

“Now is the time to reject division and embrace unity as the only formula that works. Chaos and discord are ladders for the self-serving, but unity is the bridge that carries us all forward.

“Kogi State stands as a testament to what we can achieve when we recognize the strength in our diversity. From the confluence of rivers to the convergence of ideas, this state symbolises what Nigeria can become when we come together with purpose and vision,” the President noted.

President Tinubu stressed that though there are challenges with governance in turbulent times such as the economic pressures and security threats facing the nation, true leadership is tested in tumultuous times.

“Each of us has a role to play in weaving a stronger, more united nation. Let us ensure that personal desires do not pull against the collective current of unity and development. We cannot hope to build a stronger Nigeria if we allow division to fester at home. Leaders must rise above personal ambitions and put the welfare of the people first,” he added.

Governor Ododo Lauds President Tinubu’s Support

In his remarks, Governor Ododo, thanked the President and the people of the state for their support for his government since assumption a year ago, even as he urged them to remain committed to the growth and development of the state, leveraging the opportunities and resources available in Kogi.

The Governor paid glowing tributes to Shettima for his support and inspiration in all that his government has done since assuming leadership about a year ago.

He said Kogi is blessed with rich human, natural and material resources with an enviable cultural diversity that needs to be harnessed for the prosperity and transformation of the state.

He noted important developments in the state since his assumption of office, including the upgrade of healthcare centers, improvement of infrastructure in the education sector and the introduction of free education at the basic level, and bursaries for students in tertiary institutions.