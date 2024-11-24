PDP Governors Decry Economic Hardship, Urge Tinubu To Review Fiscal Policies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has expressed deep concerns over the economic hardship caused by the policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, urging President Bola Tinubu to reconsider Nigeria’s macroeconomic and fiscal decisions.

The governors made this call during a meeting held in Jos, Plateau State, where they discussed the nation’s economic challenges and the impact of recent reforms on Nigerians.

Tinubu’s administration has implemented several reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira.

The governors stated, “The forum empathize with Nigerians who are groaning under the oppressive economic hardship hoisted on the nation by the policies and decisions of the APC-led Federal Government,” the chairman of the group who is also the Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed said after the meeting.

“The forum calls on the president to urgently review both macroeconomic and fiscal policies that will address the welfare and well-being of Nigerians.”

It stressed that PDP governors will continue to aggressively pursue policies and programmes that will reduce hardship and ensure progress and development in their states.

“The forum wishes to pledge that all PDP governors will continue to aggressively pursue policies and programmes that will reduce the hardship and ensure progress and development,” the governors said.

The just concluded governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states also attracted the attention of the forum, which was described as a rape of democracy.

They called on the judiciary to remain steadfast in election petition matters while the National Assembly should strengthen the electoral laws.

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri stated, “The forum notes with concern the rape of democracy in the Edo governorship elections. It is clear to everyone with a conscience that INEC manipulated results in favour of the APC candidate, when in fact, the majority of the lawful votes were won by PDP candidate Asue Ighodalo.

“Meanwhile, we are still examining the documents on the Ondo elections where the APC manipulated results after openly buying votes.

“The forum calls on the judiciary to save Nigerian democracy and the National Assembly to look into our electoral laws to make it difficult for institutional sabotage of the will of the people.”

Away from national issues, the governors also advocated that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party should call for a NEC meeting by the first week of February 2025.

This, the PDP governors said, is to allow for elaborate consultations with critical stakeholders of the party towards addressing the lingering leadership crisis in the main opposition ruling party.

Six governors from Bauchi, Zamfara, Taraba, Adamawa, Oyo, and the host Plateau attended the one-day meeting. Delta and Enugu states sent their deputy governors while the governors of Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Osun were absent.